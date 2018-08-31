CAF Confed Cup: Mfon urges Enyimba players to focus on quarter-finals

Enyimba captain, Mfon Udoh has urged his teammates to quickly get over their famous win over CARA of Congo and focus on how to brush pass their next opponents in the quarter-finals. The draws for the quarter-finals will be held on September 3 in Cairo, Egypt, is most likely Enyimba will get Rwanda’s Rayon Sport.

“We have to quickly get over our celebrations. It was great beating CARA, it was joyful victory, the fans were happy, Aba was happy and Nigeria was happy so we give glory to God the victory.”

“But we have other games on our hands and we need to focus.”

Raja Casablanca, Enyimba, Cara, USM Alger and Rayon Sports all qualified for the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup on Wednesday.

Nigeria’s Enyimba scored in injury time to beat Cara of Congo Brazzaville 1-0 to finish top of Group C.

Wasiu Alalade goal’s completed the perfect return home for the club to its renovated stadium and new artificial pitch in Aba.

Enyimba last played at home two years ago and a near-capacity crowd defied wet weather to create a vibrant atmosphere at the 15,000-capacity Enyimba International Football Stadium.