Buhari’s remark on rule of law, playback of military rule – Soyinka

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—Worried by President Muhammadu Buhari’s remark on rule of law and national interest, Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has described the comment as a playback of military rule in a democratic system.

Soyinka’s reaction came four days after the President argued that protecting the country’s national interest was more important to his government than abiding by rule of law in the country.

The Nobel laureate, in a statement, entitled: “Buhari’s Pernicious Doctrine,” yesterday, said: “Here we go again. At his first coming, it was ‘I intend to tamper with Freedom of the Press,’ and Buhari did proceed to suit action to the words, sending two journalists— Irabor and Thompson — to prison as a reward for their professional integrity.

“Now, a vague, vaporous, but commodious concept dubbed ‘national interest’ is being trotted out as alibi for flouting the decisions of the Nigerian judiciary. President Buhari has obviously given deep thought to his travails under a military dictatorship, and concluded that his incarceration was also in the ‘national interest’.

“The timing is perfect, and we have cause to be thankful for the advance warning, since not all rulers actually make a declaration of intent, but simply proceed to degrade the authority of the law as part of the routine business of governance.

“We have been there before. It should be of mere interest, not despondency, that this latest proclamation of dictatorial recidivism has also been made before an assembly of officers of the law, the NBA. We expect a robust response from the NBA as part of its conclusions.

“There is no short-cut to democracy. The history of law, even where uncodified, is as old as humanity. Numerous rulers have tried again and again to annul that institution. Sometimes, they appear to succeed, but in the end, they pay heavy forfeit. So does society.

“The rule of law, however, outlasts all subverters, however seemingly powerful. If the consequences for society in defence of the rule of law were not so costly, any new attempt would be merely banal and boring, hardly deserving of attention. We know, historically, where it will all end.”