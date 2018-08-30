Buhari, Osinbajo,Tinubu, APC govs, South West stakeholders meet

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Thursday’s night met behind closed doors with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, the All Progressives Congress, APC, national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, governors, National Working Committee, NWC, members and stakeholders from the South West geopolitical zone.



Also at the meeting which has Osun APC members included the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Chairman of the APC Campaign Committee for Osun State governorship election, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Although the agenda of the meeting at press time was not made available to journalists, it was gathered that the main discussions at the meeting bordered on the forthcoming September 22 governorship election in Osun State.

The meeting started at the First Lady conference hall around 8.30pm when the President arrived the hall.

Other stakeholders at the meeting included former APC interim National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, members of the National Assembly from Odin State and the APC governorship candidate in the September election.

The South West governors present when the meeting started were Osun State Governor, Rauf Aragbesola, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

The Ministers at the meeting were the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu and Special Adviser to the President on political affairs, Babafemi Ojudu.