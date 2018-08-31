Bianca solicits delegates’ support ahead of APGA primaries

Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, wife of late Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, has solicited support of prospective delegates at the upcoming primaries of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra.

Ojukwu, a senatorial aspirant for Anambra South Senatorial District, made the appeal on Friday during a tour of Orumba North and South Local Government Areas.

She appealed to the stakeholders to give her the party’s ticket, assuring them that she would provide effective representation to the area.

The former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria said that her desire was to empower the people of the constituency if elected.

She promised to assist them to harness the abundant economic resources in the area in order to reduce their suffering.

Ojukwu also assured them of her poise to make a difference in politics, saying that she would pursue robust legislation that would propel development in the area.

In his remark, a former Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Chief Humphrey Nsofor, urged the party chieftains to rally support for Ojukwu to help her realise her ambition.

Also, Chief Emma Enemuo, an APGA stakeholder from the area, further appealed to the delegates to take wise decision and allow Ojukwu to pick the party’s senatorial ticket.

Enemuo urged the delegates to give the ticket “to an aspirant who will not dump APGA, come rain, come shine.”

Mr Obinna Ikwueto, the Chairman of APGA in Orumba North LGA, promised that the delegates would support Ojukwu, saying that she had what it took to change the tide of political representation in the area.

Speaking in a similar vein, Mr Oliver Thambo, the Chairman of the party in Orumba South LGA, described Ojukwu as “a thoroughbred personality, who will make positive impact in politics.”

In his contribution, U.S.-based surgeon, Dr. Godwin Maduka, who hails from the area, also appealed to APGA chieftains to pool support for Ojukwu during and after the party primaries.

Maduka said that giving Ojukwu the needed support during the election would be an appropriate reward for her late husband’s sacrifice for Ndigbo.

He urged the party’s delegates not to throw away good name for materialism, saying that good name is better than riches.

He described Ojukwu as “cerebral,” saying that his support for her was designed “to pay tribute to the great son of Africa, Ikemba Nnewi.”

NAN