Balarabe Musa bows out as PRP chairman

By Ben Agande,

Kaduna – Citing his advanced age and not too robust health, the former governor of Kaduna state, and long serving chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Balarabe has informed party members that he will be vacating his position for a younger and more vibrant person.



He revealed this while declaring open, the 54th session of the party’s National Executive Committee(NEC) meeting yesterday.

He however maintained that he will always remain a member of the PRP.

He told the party faithfuls in his valedictory speech that “due to declining energy and failing health, it has become necessary for me to vacate the seat for younger and fresher blood. ”

The outgoing chairman however pointed out that his successor will not just be a young man in age but someone who is “robustly and combatively committed to all the ideals that our party, the PRP, has always stood for. ”

Balarabe Musa promised to be always “available for party assignments within the limits of my fading energy and failing health. ”

He thanked party men for all the support they have given to him over the years, pleading that they “should render the same support to my successor. There is work to be done and all hands must be on deck. ”

The outgoing chairman further told the incoming NEC members that the national secretariat of the party has proposed uniform guidelines for “the 2018-2019 primaries and determining candidates at all levels of the party structure. ”

He pointed out that the party took this measure because of the limited time frame within which PRP must conclude its primaries on or before October 7, going by INEC timetable.

Alhaji Balarabe Musa however warned that “these guidelines are specific to the impending 2019 elections only and may be modified as deemed fit for other subsequent elections. ”

According to him, “under our party’s constitution, the NEC is empowered by article five, section f, to issue such periodic guidelines. ”