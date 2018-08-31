2019: Don’t vote candidates without means of livelihood—Rep

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—MEMBER representing Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, , Hon. Ossy Prestige, has urged the electorate not to support any candidate without an identifiable means of livelihood in order to enhance the delivery of democracy dividends to the people.

The lawmaker explained that Abia state has remained backward in development because people who see politics as profession had always been elected into offices where they only steal public funds to enrich themselves.

Addressing the APGA faithful in Aba while declaring his intention to run for a second tenure, Prestige stated that he had attracted lots of dividends of democracy to the constituency such as the rehabilitation of roads, renovation of classroom blocks, provision of electricity transformers, pipe borne water and free school buses as well as scholarship and employment opportunities and would do more if re-elected in 2019.

He said: “Don’t vote professional politicians. Check their backgrounds; what do they do and what were their occupations before politics? Check all of us in APGA; we all have the second addresses. We are not professional politicians. Don’t vote for politicians who have no other means of livelihood except politics.”