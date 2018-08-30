183, 000 PVCs unclaimed in Borno, says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that 183,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are yet to be collected in Borno.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Alhaji Mohammed Magaji, disclosed to newsmen in Maiduguri on Thursday.

Magaji said that the unclaimed PVCs 113, 000 for newly-registered voters and 70,000 for persons registered “since 2015’’.

He said that a total of 114,011 new registrations, transfer of PVCs and replacement of PVCs were done by the commission since the continuous voter registration began in 2017.

He explained that INEC was faced with the challenge of accessing some local government areas in northern part of the state.

The REC added that out of the 27 local government areas, two were very hard to access due to the fear of presence of terrorists in the areas.

He said that INEC was collaborating with security agencies to overcome security challenges across the state. (NAN)