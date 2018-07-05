Zamafara killings: FG donates relief materials IDPs in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—Federal Government, yesterday, donated relief materials to about 3,500 internally displaced persons, IDPs, created by recent killings in Zamfara State, currently taking refuge in Dansabau village of Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Director General, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Mustapha Maihaja, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in a joint briefing with the Katsina and Zamfara states Emergency Management Agencies ahead of distribution of the relief materials.

Maihaja, represented by his Director, Relief and Rehabilitation, Kayode Fagbemi, said the agency was providing for them initial intervention of which a truck load of relief materials had arrived the IDP camp, while the second truck was on the way as well as others that would come later.