You’ll lose election in your ward, Ganduje replies Kwankwaso

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO—Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, weekend boasted that his predecessor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso would not win in his own village in 2019, let alone defeat President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ganduje who reacted to Kwankwaso’s claim that he would defeat President Buhari should the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, give him the ticket in 2019, claimed Kwankwaso’s political structure had been dismantled in Kano so much that he had lost grip of the realities of Kano politics.

In a statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba yesterday, Ganduje described Kwankwaso as, “a political fugitive who does not have the platform, the intellectual capability and mental ability to manage the affairs of Nigeria. Senator Kwankwaso’s latest utterances have confirmed the fact that he is now a confused politician who is grabbing every opportunity to relaunch himself back to relevance.

“For over three years, he has been sleeping at the Senate without sponsoring even a bill that will positively impact on the lives of Nigerians. This is a clear indication that he has nothing to offer. He is just being boastful. For over three years, Kwankwaso has been at the Senate, he has not visited Kano Central, his senatorial district. He has not executed any tangible constituency project for his people.

“Since then, he has not been around and we have been here in Kano playing the game of politics the way it should be done. The good people of Kano are appreciating our modest achievements and they have expressed confidence in us. Senator Kwankwaso’s dream to get the PDP presidential ticket remains a tall one that can never see the light of the day because those he is going to meet are familiar with his antics. They have not forgotten in a hurry, the role he played in destroying the same PDP.

“I am surprised that Kwankawso is now talking about people like Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, a man he persecuted and betrayed in many occasions. I am surprised he is talking about the PDP, a party he destroyed and betrayed many of the chieftains who are still there today to pay him back with his own coin. All his political structures have been completely dismantled. Those who know him will understand that he is overrating himself and cannot be seen as a major contender in the 2019 presidential election. He is an usurper who wants power by all means. Here in Kano, the support for President Buhari and the APC is non-negotiable.”