WAYS condoles families of plateau killings, victims of Lagos tanker inferno

The Women and Youths Support Group , WAYS, for ATIKU 2019 National President/Global coordinator, Princess Kemi Adesanya-Eboda, has described the recent killings in Plateau state where about hundred people were reported killed and the unfortunate crash of a 33-litre petrol tanker truck that caught fire on Otedola Bridge axis of Berger along Lagos-Ibadan expressway, killing ten people and burning 54 vehicles as painful and a great loss to the nation

Princess Adesanya-Eboda commiserated with the families that have lost their loved ones in the two separate incidents and called on the government especially on the Plateau killings to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice for this heinous crime against humanity. She commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his timely visit to Plateau state to assess the situation himself. She also called for the immediate re-assessment of the country security apparatus to be more proactive so that crimes of this nature can always be nipped in the bud

On the tanker inferno in Lagos, Princess Adesanya-Eboda decried the loss of human lives and property that was engulfed by the fire. She commended the combined efforts of the Lagos State Police Command, FRSC, National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASAMA) and the Rapid Response Square for their gallantry in containing the spread of the fire and minimizing the loss of lives and property

She lamented the escalating clashes between cattle herders and Crop-farmers that have led to so many loss of lives in recent times. She counsel that the only solution is for Nigerians is to get their PVC and support the Presidential bid of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the 2019 presidential election; adding that Atiku has all it takes to bring peace to Nigeria. She also pointed out that Atiku will unveil a comprehensible blueprint on how to avoid the incessant Fuel-Tanker road crashes that have led to several avoidable deaths on our highways.

She further said that the Waziri Adamawa will restructure the country equitably in such a way that there will be peace and progress in all the regions, adding that it will make Nigeria become a greater country and the envy of the world. She cautioned those who are against restructuring to jettison their fears adding that every federating state or region will benefit immensely with the development and economic growth that restructuring will engender. She therefore called on women and the youths to massively support Atiku in his bid to become the next president of Nigeria come 2019

The Women and Youths Support (WAYS) Group, has been in the forefront of massive canvassing and mobilization for ATIKU’s presidency come 2019. The group with state chapters all over Nigeria has been reaching out to the women folks and the youths , elders, Artisans, traditional rulers, key stakeholders across Nigeria to support ATIKU presidential bid and ensure a total victory for him when he eventually picks the PDP presidential candidate ticket