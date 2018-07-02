Waiver scam: Reps c’ttee  threatens to issue bench warrant on 26 firms

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA—THE House of Representatives Committee on Customs has threatened to issue a bench warrant on 26 firms for failing to submit relevant documents over Customs duty waivers they were granted by the Federal Government .

Recall that the committee, chaired by Abiodun Faleke (APC, Ikeja, Lagos) had summoned 41 companies, which led to the recovery of N400 million but 26 failed to honour its invitation after several letters were sent out to them.

A source privy to this development told Vanguard, weekend: “Some of these companies that failed to appear had enjoyed Customs waivers running into several billions of naira as they imported far and above what is required for the waivers they benefitted.

“A particular company imported tiles for over 10 hectares of land in the name of building a five-star hotel and so many infractions that the Customs Committee has unearthed since the investigative hearing started in March.

“We also discovered that most of the erring companies have too many things to hide and the committee members have all vowed to unravel all those involved and dig deeper into the probe.”

When contacted, Chairman of the committee, Faleke, confirmed the non-appearance of the companies and vowed to fish them out.

He said: “Our efforts are simply geared towards ensuring we support the anti-graft war of this administration.

“You’ll recall the House in plenary on December 9, 2017, mandated the committee to investigate these alleged infractions of import procedures leading to monumental loss of revenue to the nation.”