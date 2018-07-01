Troops kill 5 Boko Haram terrorists, recover arms in Borno

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Nigerian Army as said its troops of 112 Task Force Battalion, deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole, on Saturday, while on clearance patrol to Anadawa village of Borno State neutralised five Boko Haram terrorists following a tip off.

The Army, in a statement by its spokesman, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, said items recovered included one AK 47 rifle, one magazine, four rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition and four dane guns.

“Similarly, troops repelled an attack by Boko Haram terrorists at Banki in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State,”the statement added.

It, however, said:”Unfortunately two civilians lost their lives while three others sustained injuries,”adding that”one AK 47 rifle was recovered from the terrorists during the encounter.”

“The public is advised once more to report any suspicious movements or activities to the law enforcement agents, “it advised.