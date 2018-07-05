Suspension of lawmakers: Lawyer drags Imo Assembly, Speaker to court

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—A human rights lawyer, Mr. Frank Ugboma, has dragged Imo State House of Assembly, the Attorney General of Imo State and the Speaker, to the Federal High Court, Owerri, challenging the recent suspension of four lawmakers.

Ugboma, who approached the court to press for the enforcement of the fundamental rights of Dr. Uche Oguwuike, Nkenna Nzeruo, Collins Chiji and Ifeanyi Nnataraonye, also raised some questions for the court to answer.

The plaintiffs had in the suit, registered as FHC/OW/CS/87/2018, contended that they were not informed of the reason or reasons for their purported suspension and were not given fair hearing in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The plaintiffs also prayed the court to hold that the action of the defendants not only contravened the constitution, but also offends the spirit of one of the twin pillars of justice known as “audi altarem partem.”