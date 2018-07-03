Shun bribe, harassment of citizens, Abia CP tells newly promoted officers

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—ABIA State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Anthony Ogbizi, has charged the newly promoted officers of the command to demonstrate strict professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Ogbizi also admonished them to shun acts of indiscipline and corrupt practices and to serve the people with the fear of God.

The commissioner gave the charge in his office, when he decorated 10 officers of the command who were recently promoted to new ranks. Among them was the command’s spokesman, Geoffrey Ogbonna, who was promoted to the rank of superintendent.

Ogbizi urged them to conduct themselves in a manner befitting of their new ranks in order to elicit public respect.

“Promotion goes with additional responsibilities. So this new rank poses new challenges to you.

“If you wear the police uniform and your new rank, you must strive to be above board in the discharge of your duties.

“You must not be found wanting by members of the public. You should not close your eyes to professional misconduct and unethical behaviour by your subordinates”, the commissioner charged them.

He warned them not to use their positions to suppress their subordinates or members of the public and urged them to desist from engaging in bribe taking or encouraging their subordinates to do so.