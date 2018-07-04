Rite Foods ISO certification should be emulated by Manufacturers- DG, SON

…We are poised to achieving extra ordinary things with ordinary people – MD Rite Foods

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Director General, Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON Dr Osita Aboloma has called on manufacturers and owners of industries to emulate the rigorous efforts displayed by Rite foods limited in getting the International Standard Organisation, ISO 9001:2015 certification.

Rite foods limited makers of Bigi soft drinks, Bigi Premium Drinking Water, Bigi and Rite Sausages after 10 years of its establishment got presented with ISO certification by DG, SON recently at the company’s Ososa factory, Ogun state.

According to Dr Aboloma represented by Mrs Mojisola Kehinde, the current director, Laboratory Services, SON, Rite foods limited deserved commendation for its high standard in the production of food and beverage which have remained important for the human’s survival.

His words ” It is heartwarming to recognize today the steps your organization (Rite foods) is taking in improving the food and beverage industry by putting in high quality management system to demonstrate commitment to customer satisfaction, as well as adherence to statutory and regulatory requirements in Nigeria. This milestone achievement in pursuit of production of quality products is worthy of emulation by all food and beverage industries in Nigeria. ”

Dr Aboloma, while stressing the importance of ISO as a quality management system approach that provided robust, globally recognized and acceptable solutions to address the challenges associated with consistently meeting requirements and addressing future needs and expectation of customers in an increasingly dynamic food and beverage production environment, called on the food and beverage company to maintain its quality standard.

Expressing delight over the milestone achievement, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, Managing Director, MD Rite Foods Limited noted that the certification was not only a consolidation of the company’s logo of,” Truly world class, proud Nigerian , but a call to continuously achieve extraordinary things with ordinary people.

Mr Adegunwa said, “The process of achieving the Certificate was not just for the sole purpose of getting issuance but is as a result of the culture the company has chosen to imbibe in its everyday operations of the organisation, an inherited culture from her parent company, Ess-Ay Holdings led by Dr. Adebola Adegunwa, a visionary Chairman which has helped pave the path towards achieving excellence.

“We believe at Rite Foods that ordinary people are capable of achieving extraordinary things; ISO Quality Management Standards has enabled us plan for future growth and aim at satisfying customer expectations”, explained MD Rite foods.

Rite foods MD used the occasion to thank the company’s staff and the effort of Mr Uchenna Orazulike of Vuzela Limited for facilitation the process of the certification.