Remembering Momoh: Nigerian youths laud patriotism

By Elizabeth Uwandu

NIGERIAN youths have been called to emulate the legacies of the late Prof. Abubakar Momoh, former director-general of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Electoral Institute, Abuja, who for his love of justice and respect for human dignity, used his works, including involving in unionism, to call leaders to their responsibilities.

This was the assertion of guests at the memorial lecture themed: Rebuttals of Neo-Liberal Ideology: Restating the alternatives to market fetishism and dependent capitalism, hosted by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Lagos State University, LASU Ojo; LASU Department of Political Science, and Civil Society Organisations, CSOs under Dr. Seteolu Dele, local organising committee chairman, to commemorate the one year anniversary of Prof. Momoh, a former Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, LASU who died last May after a brief undisclosed illness.

Dr. Dele said the lecture was to recall the memories of Prof. Momoh and document every aspect of his life for posterity, while Dr. Dipo Fasina, bosom friend to the late Momoh and chairman of the occasion said that beyond remembering the deceased for his intellectual achievements, his humanist nature was unequivocal.

His words: “Momoh was a passionate, honest and patriotic Nigerian. He gave his life to education and to change the society. So his wish will be for us to go and try to repair the damages of our leaders.”

Dr. Femi Aborisade in his presentation entitled: Understanding the neo-liberal character of Federal Government’s economic recovery and growth plan, ERGP, and the challenges of resisting accumulation by dispossession, noted that keeping the legacies of the erudite scholar was to discuss his ideas and what he stood for to the younger generations. Aborisade said: “The only way to immortalise Momoh is to discuss his ideas as he fought the establishment with his ideas and fought practically on the streets.”

National chairman, ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said: “Our youths have to be patriotic and be in unions as Momoh served as a role model.”

Other guests at the lecture anchored by Dr. Moshood Abdul-Wasi included: Dr Odion Akhaine, Dean, Department of Political Science; Prof. Jide Elemo; Dr. Issa Aremu, among others.