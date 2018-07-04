REA begins construction of 500 KV solar power in FUPRE

The Management of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, has handed over the site for the construction of 500 Kilowatt Solar Power project to the contractors of Rural Electrification Agency of the Federal Government, Messrs Metka West Africa.

While handing over the site last Friday, In Effurun, Delta state, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. AkiiIbhadode, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for making the University one of the six institutions to be used for the pilot project by the Rural Electrification Agency.

He noted that the site handover and signing became significant as the University has been anxious about the project to help in reducing the hug cost of generating power in the University due to power outages, stressing that the speedy completion of the project would bring about unprecedented growth and development.

The Vice-Chancellor assured the contractors of every support to ensure that the project would be accomplished within the stipulated time of execution.

In her remarks, Mrs. Anita Otobo, Head of Special Projects, Rural Electrification Agency, commended the interest and cooperation of the University in seeing to the handover and signing of the site approval documents, adding that her agency was passionate about completing the project in a record time to ease the challenges of power in some Federal Institutions across the country, which FUPRE is one of the beneficiaries.

She emphasized that the project was initiated by her agency to create conducive environment for teaching and learning in the selected pilot Universities, noting that the project also have a training Centre attached to it where Engineering students are to receive knowledge on the maintenance of such solar power system.

Mrs. Otobo informed that there was due process in awarding the contract and also assured all required documentations, approvals and licenses were secured to pave way for the smooth execution of the project.

Speaking on behalf of the National Universities Commission, Mr. Prosper Esume, commended both the Rural Electrification Agency and the Management of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun for the landmark event of handing over the site and support for such project that would bring development to the University and the environment.

He appealed to the University to ensure that there would be proper security for the smooth and successful completion of the project.

The 500 kilowatt solar power project has a complement of backup generators and a training centre