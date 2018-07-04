Protesters, Police clash at West Bank village slated for demolition

Tel Aviv – Protesters clashed with Israeli Police on Wednesday at a Bedouin village in the West Bank that is slated for demolition by Israeli Authorities.

Police said 11 protesters were arrested during the clashes, while the Palestinian Red Crescent said 35 protesters were injured during the demonstration at Khan al-Ahmar, a village east of Jerusalem.

The town, home to 181 Palestinian Bedouins, according to the United Nations, was cleared for demolition in May by Israel’s Supreme Court, after years of legal battles.

It is unclear when Israeli authorities planned to evacuate the residents and demolish the village.

The increased presence of Israeli police in the town had caused heightened concerns among activists that the demolition is imminent.

International observers, including the UN, have condemned the proposed demolition, saying it would constitute a forced population transfer by an occupying power in violation of international law.

Israel says the structures in the Bedouin village were built illegally and dangerously close to a highway. (dpa/NAN)