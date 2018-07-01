Medical Centre opens in Port Harcourt with 3-day free health services

By Chioma Obinna

To coincide with the ‘soft opening’ of its Multi-Specialty Hospital in Port Harcourt, River State, Princess Medical Centre, will next week offer free healthcare services including medical screening and consultations to Nigerian to hundreds of Nigerians as part of activities to mark the official opening of the hospital.



The services to be offered includes general practice, women and children’s health, free eye checks, drug prescriptions, laboratory diagnosis and other core medical specialties.

The new hospital called THE SIGNATURE is designed to be the first hospital to combine the Patient-Hotel concept with care giving in Nigeria. Built on a six floors with technologically advanced medical equipment and patient concierge system, the hospital is set to launch a mobile application that will allow patients to book appointments to see a specialist or schedule care from the comfort of their homes and offices.

Speaking on the opening of the hospital, the Chairman of Princess Medical Centre, Dr. Emi Membere-Otaji, who said the exercise, is billed to hold July 5th through 7th, 2018 between the hours of 8am – 4pm daily.

Membere-Otaji said the hospital group was poised to contributing its quota towards reversing the over 1billion dollars lost as capital flight yearly by creating an effective and efficient health system that addresses healthcare for all

On his part, Chief Operations Officer, Dr. Ademolu Owoyele, said the only way to curb medical tourism was to improve Nigerian hospital infrastructures, improve health outcome.

He said with the launching of Princess Medical Centre, the organisation with its 30 years experience is taking steps towards reversing the trend.

Medical Director, Dr. Ugochukwu said: Princess Medical Centre. “Over 60 percent of loses to medical tourism is spent on 4 major clinical areas and we have taken the bold step to set up centres of medical excellence in two of these specialties – Cardiac and renal as part of our mid-term plans.