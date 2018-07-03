Police rescues Mikel Obi’s father from kidnappers

By Dennis Agbo

Enugu State police command has rescued Chief Michael Obi, father to Super Eagles skipper, Mikel Obi. Chief Obi who was abducted on June 29 along Enugu- Makurdi road was rescued inside a forest in Udi local government area of the state on Monday afternoon.

The state police spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu said the police through its operatives of the 9th Mile Division on Monday at about 2.30pm rescued Chief Obi and his driver, Ishaya John, unhurt in Egede-Udi forest, along old Egede Affa road in Enugu state. “They were rescued hale and hearty and Pa Obi and the driver have rejoined their family,” said Amaraizu. The police spokesman said both men were allegedly abducted on their way from Jos in a grey colored Toyota Prado Jeep with registration number MUS 604 CG and taken to unknown destination through the thick forest part of the area.

Amaraizu said that the abductors started making calls to demand a ransom of N10 million before the operatives acting on intelligence information swooped on them where a gun duel ensued which forced the hoodlums to abandon their victims inside the forest and they were promptly rescued.

This would be the second time Mikel’s dad will fall victim to kidnappers. He was first taken on August 22 2011, he was rescued by the police two days later.