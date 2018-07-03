Police Protest : Borno gov in closed-door meeting with Kyari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – TWENTY Four hours after some Police Officers deployed to Borno State staged a protest, the Borno Governor, Kashim Shetima is currently holding a meeting behind closed-doors with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari at the Presidential House, Abuja.



Recall that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris was at the State House few hours after the Police protest and was sighted at the Chief of Staff Office.

But it was not established as at press time yesterday whether he was summoned by the presidency to explain why the police officers embarked on protest.

Details later