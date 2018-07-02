Police arraign woman, siblings over DSP’s death

By Esther Onyegbula

Policemen attached to Force Criminal and Intelligence Department, FCIID, Alagbon, Lagos, are working hard to unravel the death of a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, Joseph Idehen.

Already, three siblings of the late officer and their mother are being quizzed over his mysterious death .

A family source disclosed that the 64-year-old Idehen died after one of his daughters allegedly gave him food in 2016 at his residence on 5 Odetola Street, Alagbado, Lagos, barely a year after he retired.

Extended family members said efforts to conduct an autopsy on the body have proved abortive, as four of his 11 children and their mother buried him in an unknown place.

The extended family members said they reported the death to the Police at FCID, Alagbon, and, following several failed efforts by his other children and the Police to exhume his corpse, the Commissioner of Police, General Investigation Section, FCIID, Annex, Alagbon, ordered the arrest of the siblings and their mother.

The Commissioner also ordered the Homicide Unit of FCIID to arraign the accused at the Criminal Division Federal High Court, Igbosere, Lagos.

The accused, according to the Police, are facing a six-count charge bordering on murder, forgery of death certificate, falsification of documents and theft of millions of naira from the deceased’s bank accounts.

A Police source said: “Before they were arraigned, they were released on bail so they can take the policemen to where they buried their father.”

Police team attacked

Continuing, the source said: “But when we got to the village they had hired thugs and, with the help of some of the villagers, they attacked the team of policemen and other extended family members, who had gone to exhume the corpse.

“The policemen escaped by God’s grace that day and since then the accused had gone into hiding and efforts to arrest them have been abortive.“

It was gathered that the accused jumped bail and failed to appear in court, prompting Judge Akintoye J. of High Court 51, Igbosere, to issue a warrant for their arrest and for Police officers to ensure that they appear in court on the resume hearing of the case on May 8, but the Police have not been able to arrest the accused.

