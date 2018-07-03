Plateau Killings : More suspects arrested, paraded as govt relaxes curfew

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos — THE Operation Safe Haven has arrested and paraded 11 additional suspects in connection with the recent killings in Plateau State.



This brings to 28, the total number of people arrested since last week as 17 persons were earlier paraded by the Operation.

The suspects were paraded yesterday at the Operation’s Headquarters in Jos by the Media officer of the Operation, Major Adam Umar and the Police Public Relations Officer, Mathias Tyopev.

Umar said, “In our efforts to fish out the criminals carrying out attacks in some villages in the state particularly in Barkin Ladi, we have been able to arrest some people from the scene of attacks. The suspects we are parading were arrested with arms, some of them with local made guns, revolver and other dangerous weapons which they are not supposed to have as citizens.

“Information we extracted from the original suspects led us to trace some other accomplices and we have also arrested them. And there is the possibility of making more arrest over those killings as we intensify our efforts to get to the root of these killings in pursuant of our mandate to stop the killing, prevent further killings and restore total peace in the state.

“In our commitment and desire not to give the attackers opportunity to operate or opportunity to escape after attack, the commander of OPSH has relocated to Barkin Ladi based on his resolve to remain with the villagers and monitor things closely and to be able to respond faster to distress calls from residents in danger.

“To be able to achieve better results in tracking these criminals, we are appealing to members of the public to oblige us with credible and useful information. This battle against these criminals should be seen by the general public as a collective one, we need everyone cooperation to do more than we are doing.”

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Government has relaxed the period of curfew earlier imposed on Jos South, Riyom and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas.

A statement by Secretary to the Government, Rufus Bature said the period of the curfew would now be between 10pm and 6am daily and advised citizens to go about their lawful duties and continue to be vigilant.

On June 24, the government imposed a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in Jos to avert a further breakdown of law and order, following the killing of scores of people in some communities.

The downward review of the curfew was announced yesterday in a statement by Mr Rufus Bature, Secretary to the Government of Plateau.

According to the statement: “The period of curfew earlier imposed on Jos South, Riyom and Barkin

Ladi Local Government Areas has been reviewed.

The period of the curfew is now 10pm to 6am daily.”

The statement advised citizens to go about their lawful duties and continue to be vigilant.