PDP LGA Chairman shot dead in Lagos, 5 others arrested

By Evelyn Usman & Esther Onyegbula

There was blood bath, weekend, during a meeting of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s members at Igbosuku village, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, as the Apapa Local Government chapter Chairman, Mr. Borishade Adeniyi, was shot dead during a fight that broke out between factions.

Five chieftains of the party were subsequently arrested. They are Engr Kehinde Fasasi, Eti-Osa Local Government PDP chairman; Mr. Rotimi Kujore, Lagos Island Local Government chapter chairman; Alhaji Fatai Adele, Mushin Local Government; Mr. Ismail Abiola, Amuwo Odofin Local Government, and Dr. Amos Fawole, Surulere Local Government.

At press time, they were being detained at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Yaba.

The incident occurred at about 6p.m., towards the end of the visitation meeting.

Although what sparked off the quarrel between contending factions was not known, Vanguard learned that a verbal confrontation, which degenerated into a fight, broke out between the state Chairman, Mr. Moshood Adegoke Salvador and Engr. Fasasi.

In the process, Adeniyi, Apapa council PDP Chairman, was shot and injured in the leg.

He was immediately rushed to First Consultant Hospital, Obalende, Lagos, where he was treated, but eventually died. Two other persons also sustained injuries.

Adeniyi’s corpse, according to the Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti, was deposited in the hospital mortuary, adding that the injured persons were taken to a hospital in Ajah.

Chike said: “The Commissioner of Police is worried about the use of firearms and the frequency of violence involving PDP in the state. It will be recalled that on July 12, two suspected party thugs, Wale Oye, 37, and Ganiyu Ajiboluwa, 47, were arrested at Festac Extension by Apple Junction, Amuwo Odofin with two pump action rifles given to them by a PDP politician.

“They were all arrested and are helping the Police investigations.

“CP warns that no political party will be allowed to truncate the peace in the state. He, therefore calls on all political parties in Lagos to disarm their members as nobody without necessary authorisation is permitted to bear firearms.

“He added that henceforth, political party leaders will be liable for the actions of their supporters.”