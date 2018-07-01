Osun 2018 : Don’t sell your votes, APC aspirant appeals to electorate

Osogbo – Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, an All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant in the Sept. 22 governorship election in Osun, has urged voters not to sell their votes during the exercise.

Oyetola, who is Gov. Rauf Aregbesola’s Chief of Staff, made the appeal on Sunday while addressing his supporters in Obokun area of the state.

He said it was disheartening that some ‘ desperate politicians’ were already distributing money to the electorate ahead of the election.

Oyetola, however, advised voters to shun such monetary inducement.

According to him, collecting such money is mortgaging their children’s future.

Oyetola said he was contesting the election in order to consolidate on Aregbesola’s achievements.

The governorship aspirant said he would banish hunger, poverty and unemployment as well as revatilise the health sector.

He also pledged to promote functional education while enhancing communal peace and progress in the state.(NAN)