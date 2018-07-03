Oil firms attempting to sabotage local content initiative — NCDMB

By Udeme Akpan, Michael Eboh, Sebastine Obasi & Ediri Ejoh

THE Nigerian Content Development Management Board, NCDMB, yesterday, accused oil firms of attempting to sabotage the local content initiative of the Federal Government.

Speaking at the on-going Nigerian Oil and Gas conference and exhibition in Abuja, Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Wabote, said, however, that despite the many antics of the companies, the NCDMB would ensure that Nigerian Content is protected by the law at all cost.

He stated: “The journey is not easy. When you push a positive agenda, there are so many forces you have to contend with. The same International Oil Companies, IOC, would use all manner of antics and tell you why it is not possible to do things in Nigeria. “But we believe in our capacity, and we believe in our future strategy, and luckily for us, most of us are also industry players. We understand the terrain and we stand our ground.

“I must tell you, all forms of sabotage are brought against the Board on reasons why we cannot go beyond certain percentages, but trust us, we are standing our ground and we would ensure that Nigerian content is protected by the law at all cost.” He said that a benchmark had been set by the Egina project, noting that all other projects coming would surpass what Egina achieved, because, according to him, that is the baseline in terms of local content development.

Wabote noted that the NCDMB was working on the promotion of domestic utilization of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, and the establishment of modular refineries. According to him, the NCDMB recently signed the Shareholders Agreement for 30 per cent equity participation in a 5,000 barrels per day modular refinery, noting that more of such interventions are in the pipeline. Also speaking, Head of Energy, West Africa for United Kingdom Department for International Trade, Mrs. Ola Sorunke-Williams, stated that the UK would encourage more Nigerian firms to invest and venture into deepwater petroleum production.

She said, “Moving forward, Nigeria is going into deep water and that is where we are in the North sea. That is what we are doing in Aberdeen which is the North Sea. We are trying to see how we can take that knowledge and technical capacity and create that or better still metamorphose it in Nigeria. Deep water is new in Nigeria and there would be challenges, which we have faced in Aberdeen.”