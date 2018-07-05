Obaseki mulls Security Trust Fund for Edo

By Simon Ebgebulem

BENIN — Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has disclosed plans to pass into law, a bill to set up a Security Trust Fund for the state as part of measures to revamp the security architecture.

Obaseki disclosed this when executive members of Retired Army, Navy and Air Force Officers Association of Nigeria, RANAO, Edo State chapter, paid a courtesy visit on him at Government House in Benin City.

He said: “As part of the rethinking of the state’s security architecture, we will, very shortly, pass into law the new Security Trust Fund Bill, which is going to be the anchor on which our security architecture will be built on.”

He urged the group to provide advice and assistance to improve the security of life and property in the state, adding that security was a major challenge facing the country, and all hands must be on deck to solve the nagging problem.

The governor commended members of RANAO for their contributions to the security of the country, noting: “Nigeria has been shaped by your activities as retired security officers and you have fought to keep the country one.”

Earlier, leader of the group, Major-General Paul Edomwande (retd), commended Obaseki for the developmental strides recorded since he assumed office as governor of the state.