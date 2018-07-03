Oando, Total, others for Nigeria Oil & Gas confab

Following a successful outing at the recently concluded OPEC Seminar, Oando is set to lead conversations at West Africa’s largest oil and gas gathering, the Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference, NOG, which started in Abuja, yesterday.

The theme of the conference is ‘Driving the Nigeria Oil & Gas Industry Toward Sustainable Development & Growth’.



Group Chief Executive of the company, Adewale Tinubu, will be speaking on the topic Investing in the Future of Nigeria for Sustained Economic Development and Growth.

He will, alongside industry colleagues, Bello Rabiu of NNPC; Chike Onyejekwe, GMD, Aiteo and Tony Attah, MD/CEO, Nigeria LNG, deliberate on the topic and proffer solutions to ensure oil and gas continues to be a relevant and viable resource for moving the nation forward.

Specifically, they will look at sectors such as gas which is still not being fully exploited; Nigeria has significant gas reserves, estimated at 192 trillion cubic feet, the largest gas reserves in the continent and ninth in the world.

Despite this abundant reserve base, its utilization in the domestic sector is grossly inadequate and the country is yet to fully benefit from her natural gas endowment.

Also in discussion on the panel will be how upstream activities can be increased and the role indigenous players will have to play in collaboration with the Government in realising this.

The event is set to host dignitaries including the Vice President, His Excellency (H.E), Yemi Osibanjo who will officially open the conference and the Secretary General, OPEC, H.E. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo who will give a keynote address at the event.

Also in attendance will be Dr. Emmanuel Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

According to Kachikwu, “the Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference & Exhibition is an important event in the Nigeria oil and gas industry calendar.