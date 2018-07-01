NURTW distances self from Udu motor park crisis

By Lucky Oji

THE National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, in Udu Local Government Area, Delta State, has dissociated itself from the crisis rocking Express Junction and Mofor motor park in Udu over leadership tussle leading to the death of three persons.

In a statement signed by the chairmen of Branch A, B and C of NURTW, the trio, Comr. Felix Osikprako, Branch A, Comr. Felix Omoh, Branch B and Comr. Yakubu Dikeji, Branch C’ respectively, said that the Udu Council Vice Chairman, Justice Iyasere in his report of Wednesday Vanguard 27th 2018 got it wrong by not identifying the union responsible for the crisis in Udu.

The statement reads in part: “We the keadership of Udu NURTW are surprised at the statement credited to Udu council boss, Justice Iyasere using the word ‘Express motor parks’ instead of mentioning the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) that is only operating in Express Junction , Mofor and not known in the state. Even after directive has been given by the state government to all local government councils to comply with NURTW, it is only Udu that it is operating.

We therefore state unequivocally that Udu Branches A, B and C of NURTW are not in any crisis whatsoever and we are at peace with our Udu people and the state government in general.”