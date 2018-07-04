Nsukka LGA benefits from Mrs. Ugwuanyi’s outreach package

BY Emma Nnadozie

Touched perhaps, by the obvious scarcity and indigence currently sweeping across the land, the wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi has conducted a one-day free medical outreach in Nsukka for the purpose of attending to the health challenges of women of the area and repositioning them for better productivity in their various areas of endeavours.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi’s outreach programme which held at the Township Primary School field, opposite Access Bank, Nsukka recently, covered free health screening, upbringing of children, care for the needy/disabled/vulnerable and distribution of assorted items for empowerment of the women. The items include: wheelbarrows, wheelchairs, hair dryers, wash hand basins, grinding machines, coolers, bags of rice, feeding bottles and cartons of Indomie noodles, amongst others. There was also pep-talk to encourage the beneficiaries to utilise the items received at the outreach to improve their socio-economic and health status.

She urged them to undertake small scale businesses and complement the efforts of their husbands in the onerous task of providing for the families, pointing out that, “the increasing challenges of daily living now has made it inevitable that wives should assist.”

Mrs. Ugwuanyi who also used the opportunity to advise women against exposing the children to hawking as there is danger of their being knocked down by vehicles,kidnapped, fall victims of ritualists and the female ones being raped, reminding them of the efficacy of prayers and the supremacy of God in whatever they are venturing into.

Continuing, she deposed that the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is people-oriented, adding that most of his programmes were aimed at improving the wellbeing of the people of Enugu State.”

In her welcome address, the wife of Nsukka Local Government Chairman, Mrs. Lillian Nneka Omeje thanked the visitor for her thoughtfulness and kind gesture in undertaking the mission of touching lives through the outreach, which according to her, “will go a long way to enhance the living standards of the people.”

She emphasised that Mrs. Ugwuanyi’s care and concern for the people, especially by identifying with the lowly to give them a sense of belonging as the true heroes of democracy, has become her hallmark, not only in Nsukka Local Government Area but in other local government areas of the state. She prayed that God’s blessings will continue to be upon the First Lady.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Council area, Hon. Chief Patrick Kenechukwu Omeje hailed Governor Ugwuanyi for effective leadership of the state and attributed his relative successes in Nsukka Local Government Area to Governor Ugwuanyi’s “innovative, unique, socio- economic and new developmental strategies for Enugu State.”

According to him, “through the support and commitment of Governor Ugwuanyi to promote extensive rural development in the state, Nsukka Local Government Area is keeping faith with his promise to the people, embarking on a lot of activities aimed at making life more meaningful to the people and building needed bridges of understanding/peace that have encouraged good relationship among the people.”

Chief Omeje reminded the mammoth crowd at the colourful event of the importance of their voter’s card and, therefore called on all eligible voters in Nsukka who have not gotten their permanent voter’s card to do so without further delay. He stressed that their voter’s card is the only ‘tool’ they have to exercise their franchise as patriotic citizens of Enugu State.

Concluding, Chief Omeje who was obviously impressed with the turnout of the event and the jubilant mood of the moment as the crowd sang and cheered, prayed God to strengthen and uphold the first family for more of the low hanging fruits of democracy in the years ahead.

In their separate remarks, the duo of Hon. Chinedu Nwamba, member representing Nsukka East and Hon. Dame Nkechi Ogbu-Omeje, member representing Nsukka West, thanked Mrs. Ugwuanyi for creating a platform through which lives are being touched.

Among those at the event were the PDP BOT member, Ambassador Mrs Justina Eze, Chairman, Hon. Cosmo Agbo, PDP Chairman, Nsukka LGA, Rt. Hon Fabian Onah, Igwe George F. Asadu, Hon. Celestine Ogbu, Rev. Chinedu Anichi, other numerous dignitaries and the media.

The high point of the event was the distribution of the items to the pleasantly surprised beneficiaries according to planned schedule.