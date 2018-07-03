Nothing to live for, school dropout tells court after attempted suicide

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A 27-year-old school dropout, Owolabi Ogunwande, who attempted suicide by trying to hang himself at the Toll Gate, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, and then in the Police cell, has pleaded guilty to the offence, saying there is nothing to live for.

Ogunwande, who was, yesterday, arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court sitting at Igbosere, is facing a two-count charge bordering on attempted suicide.

The defendant, with no fixed address, after dropping out of school at Junior Secondary School JSS, 3, moved to Lagos since he couldn’t continue his education due to lack of funds.

Ogunwande, who arrived Lagos on March 5 after working as a wood loader in Osun State for seven years, told the Police he decided to end his life since he couldn’t secure any job in Lagos.

His words: “When I couldn’t get a job, I decided to go back home to Osun State, but I had no money on me and there was also no food for me to eat. So I decided to take my life.”

Ogunwande said he woke up on June 28 at about 12a.m., picked a rope he found on the bridge at CMS, wandered aimlessly to Toll Gate in Lekki, where he attempted the suicide before he was rescued by a Man O’ War officer simply identified as Omotayo.

Ogunwande continued: “I want to kill myself as there is nothing to show for being alive; life has no more meaning to me again.”

During his arraignment yesterday, the Police prosecutor, Inspector Cyriacus Osuji, told the court that Ogunwande committed the offence on June 28 at about 1:30p.m., at Toll Gate, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, in Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

Inspector Osuji said the defendant allegedly attempted to commit suicide by trying to hang himself by the neck with a rope.

He said the defendant also attempted to commit suicide by trying to hang himself on July 2, in the Police cell with a rope, at about 11:30 am, at Maroko Police Station, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

According to the prosecutor, the offence is punishable under Section 235 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

Magistrate Aro Lambo, adjourned till July 3.