Nigerian gospel artiste hits 100,000 streams on Spotify

By Ebele Orakpo

HIGHER, the hit single off the 22-track album of rising gospel music star, Chika Nwaogu, popularly known as St. Chika, has hit 100,000 streams on Spotify.

The new album, entitled ‘Gospel,’ has started making waves already, becoming the bestseller on Amazon in the first week of its release.

The first album, ‘Power in the name of the Lord,’ broke the Guinness Book of Records as “the longest officially-released song” in four hours, two minutes and four seconds.

The 22-track album, released immediately after Higher attained the 100,000 milestone on Spotify, was first released on February 1 on digital stores such as Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, Deezer and Google Play, but is now available on local markets.

It features familiar hits such as Praise Him from his first album, and Feel the Gospel, which was never released in the local markets, but available on digital stores.

According to Chika, the album, which also include tracks such as Bless Me (ft. Mr. Mike); My Mrs. Me, Jeje, which peaked at number three on Salt FM UK charts in Jan 27, and Jesus Only You, number five spot on the Salt FM UK charts on February 24, would interest gospel music lovers.