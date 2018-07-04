Nigeria pro boxer fights for Middleweight belt in Senegal

Chinedu Okeke, a Nigerian professional boxer, will be up against a Senegalese, Abdulkareem Ba (Sniper) in an Intercontinental Championship duel billed for Sunday, July 8, 2018 at the famous Iba Mar Diop Stadium, Dakar, Senegal.

The winner of the fight, which is a Light Middleweight category, will contest for the WBC, IBF, WBO and AIBA-approved LBF (Legend Boxing Foundation) Intercontinental Championship title in the same division.

Meanwhile, according to a release from the promoters of the fight, Okeke will be mandated to defend the title in Nigeria if he wins on Sunday. The release has it that officials of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC) will be in Dakar to watch the fight.

Started boxing at a gym in Lagos in 2002, Okeke has had seven wins without a defeat since turning professional in 2015. But due to promotional and management challenges, the pugilist has not really fought professionally in Nigeria.

The fight is being put together and sanctioned by the renowned Heritage Boxing Entertainment, which has carved a niche for boxing promotion in Africa. Other promotional outfits backing the fight include Arik Air, Etat Major des Armees, and Batallion des competitions de boxe anglais.

Speaking ahead of the fight, Okeke ruled out nervousness, saying that it was a dream come true for him to take to the ring.

It’s a dream fight; I’m quite excited and not nervous…it’s a fight I must win, I trained hard for it and my team has been very supportive.”