NHEA honours exceptional individuals, organisations in healthcare

By Gabriel Olawale

Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award, NHEA, weekend recognised outstanding individuals and organisations that are changing the face of Nigeria healthcare delivery for good.

The event which was 5th of its kind honoured Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of Caleb University, Professor Fola Tayo with 2018 Lifetime Achievement award and Chief Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre, Yola, Prof. Auwal Abubakar with Special Recognition award for their immeasurable contribution to quality healthcare delivery in the country.

Out of the 2,500 nominations received by the members of the jury lead by Professor. Audu Idris of Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of Maiduguri, only 25 organisations and individuals met the criteria for the award.

Among the organizations recognised for excellence includes, Paelon Memorial Clinic; Eye Foundation; Renal Dialysis Centre; Smile360 Dental Specialists; The Bridge Clinic; DoctorNow; Wellpath Physiotherapy; Armpersand Logistics; DCL Laboratory Products Ltd.; Also, JNC International Ltd.; May & Baker Nigeria Plc; Healthplus Pharmacy; GE Healthcare; SYNLAB; Harmony Advanced Diagnostic Centre; AXA Mansard Health; Lagoon Hospital and Adamawa State-Mandatory Social Health Insurance Scheme among others.

Presenting the wards, Project Coordinator NHEA, Dr. Shola Alabi said the organisation was committed to ensuring that the healthcare system in Nigeria attains international standard in healthcare delivery for the wellbeing of her citizens.

“Over the years, the award has engendered more awareness on the quality and standard of services provided by various stakeholders in the industry, by inspiring them to adopt international best practices and aspire to be the benchmark for excellent healthcare service delivery in Nigeria and Africa in general.