NERC Suspension Order on IBEDC : Court orders status quo

ABUJA — A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has ordered the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Limited, IBEDC, and Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, to maintain status quo prior the Order of June 19, 2018 for the court to determine the merits of the matter.



Trial judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, in a case between IBEDC & 8 Ors v NERC, also ordered accelerated hearing in the matter. With the ruling, NERC’s earlier order giving IBEDC 21 days ultimatum to dissolve current Board of the company is now temporarily on hold until the court comes to a final ruling on the Order.

The matter was adjourned to October 15, 2018 for the hearing of the substantive suit.

It will be recalled that NERC, in an order of June 19, 2018 had directed IBEDC to put machinery in motion for the dissolution of its current Board within a 21 day period, citing alleged delaying the repayment of some loans by IBEDC investors.