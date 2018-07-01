Ndigbo in diaspora condemn arrest of Abaribe

By Ebun Sessou

NDIGBO in diaspora has condemned the arrest of senator Enyinnaya Abaribe representing Abia South Senatorial District of Abia State of Nigeria by the officers of the Nigeria Department of State Service, DSS saying that there was no genuine reason adduced for his arrest.

According to them, the action by DSS is undoubtedly politically motivated anti democratic arrest and intimidation and therefore unacceptable and condemnable in all its ramifications.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Uk & Ireland stated Sen. Abaribe’s arrest was illegal, unconstitutional, malicious, unethical and undemocratic and a flagrant breach of his fundamental human right.

“Abaribe is a well respected , honest, hardworking, patriotic and experienced Nigerian and Igbo son. He has distinguished himself and contributed immensely to the advancement of Democracy in Nigeria. He has robustly stood for equality, fairness and unshakable in fighting the Igbo cause.

“As far as we are aware Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has been doing due diligence on vital senate matters and discharging his official duties creditably as a ranking senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He is representing our people well and against Igbo marginalisation in Nigeria.”

“President General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo to make it clear that only the Nigeria Security Agency that knows the whereabouts of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The siege at Senator Abaribe ‘s house to look for Nnamdi Kanu is a deliberate attempt to cover the truth and blame the innocent and well respected Igbo son,” they said.

They then appealled to the international community and all well meaning Nigerians to prevail on the DSS and President Buhari to release Abaribe unconditionally and make genuine efforts at reconciliation of Nigerians to engender peaceful co-existence , unity and progress in the country.