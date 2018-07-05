Microsoft, Sidmach inspire schools with Imagine Academy, Smart School, SEAMs

By Dayo Adesulu

Microsoft Nigeria, in collaboration with Sidmach Technologies has inspired students and schools in digitalisation at its empowerment programme tagged: Digital Transformation in Education.

Speaking during the event held at Radisson Blu, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, the Educations Program Manager, Microsoft Nigeria, Ms. Jordan Belmonte said the event offered proprietors, principals, head teachers, IT directors and other high level school administrators, first-hand encounter with Microsoft’s Imagine Academy, Sidmach’s Smart School solution and SEAMs.

She added that the knowledge would empower schools in Nigeria on world-class technological innovations that can aid effective management.

Ms. Jordan Belmonte, introduced Microsoft’s Imagine Academy, an IT package with over 700 courses including data and computer science, IT infrastructure, to enhance productivity in schools. According to her, the package will aid learning and prepare schools for a digital literacy curriculum. While explaining how technology can be utilised, Jordan said: “It is good that we have technology out there, but it is important that we put the individuals through on how to use it.” She also added that Imagine Academy helps schools compete globally with international standard.

Also speaking, the Education Strategic Business Unit Manager Sidmach, Mr Ohwofasa Imoh spoke more about Smart School – an online portal which aids competitive thinking, cloud computing and organisation of information.

He stated that schools can get free trials of the software based on their interests, while webinars will be available for interested schools to break the barrier of distance. He posited that the solution would encourage real-time interaction between and among teachers, parents, students and other stakeholders of school to monitor administrative activities.

Besides, Simple Electronic Assessment and Marking System, SEAMS – another technology solution that can aid academic management, was introduced by Mr Akintunde Opawole, Head, Creative Marketing and Brand Communications, Sidmach. He explained that SEAMS is a transformation in assessment, testing and computer-based training, that helps digitalise examinations that are taken manually. ”It helps curb the lack of alternatives in digital examinations,” he said.

According to him, SEAMS doesn’t aim to replace teachers but enhance their performances as they can do more from the comfort of their homes and offices. Some of its features, he noted, include answer script capture, submission portal, real-time examination submission.

The event offered opportunities to seven winners who won three Sidmach Windows 10 Smart Slate Tablet and four branded Sidmach-Microsoft shirts through lucky dip respectively.