Medife Media gives UBA House digital facelift

Medife Media, the architectural media division of Medife Consulting Ltd, has introduced what it described as ‘another landmark project for the Nigerian skyline.’

This was made known in a statement by Ifeanyi Asiodu, CEO of Medife Media who said; “The iconic UBA House in Marina has undergone a digital facelift. Medife Media have revamped UBA House with a hi-tech digital screen with the use of composite materials. The laser cut cladding has been integrated into the design to create a unique aesthetic atmosphere for one of Nigeria’s historical districts.

“We are extremely proud to work with one of Africa’s iconic brands. It is always exciting to get the opportunity to digitally enhance such an impressive piece of Lagos’ skyline. This is because as part of the international advertising glass group, Medife Media is developing new technologies for architectural and vehicular applications,” Asiodu said.