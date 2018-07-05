Makarfi promises all-inclusive govt if elected President

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo —FORMER Caretaker Committee Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has consulted the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the party over his presidential ambition in 2019, promising to run an all-inclusive government, if elected.

Addressing party faithful at the state PDP secretariat at Edet Akpan Avenue in the state capital, Makarfi thanked the state party chairman and the governor, for their useful advice and support during his tenure as the party’s caretaker committee chairman, which, according to him, led to the amicable resolution of the leadership crises that engulfed the party.

He informed party members that with his wealth of experience as a former governor of Kaduna State, he would deal with the challenges of the country, and solicited the support of the state.

He said: “Akwa Ibom State is a home for all and the testimony to that is how the state governor, alongside the party chairman who doubles as the Chairman of the Forum of PDP State Chairmen, worked hard with me during my tenure as National Caretaker Chairman to solve the problems in the party then.

“By the grace of God and our collective efforts, the crises were resolved indefinitely.

“I have a history of trust and of overcoming challenges, especially during the Sharia crisis in Kaduna when I was the governor. So, you cannot overcome challenges if you are not trusted. That is the difference between me and others

“Because of this historical trust, I worked with other stakeholders to unify PDP and sustain the unity till date and with that same trust I am optimistic that my aspiration will be made manifest in 2019 general election, after which I will run an all-inclusive government void of divisiveness against one another.”

He promised to restructure Nigeria, if elected President, adding that, institutions would be strengthened for effective restructuring to take place.

Responding, state chairman of the party, Obong Paul Ekpo, commended Makarfi for coming to Akwa Ibom State to discuss the Nigeria project.