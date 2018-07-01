Lipton’s Don’t Just Think, Do campaign debuts in Kano, Kaduna

Building on its commitment to create better communities in Nigeria through good deeds, Lipton Yellow Label Tea recently stormed Kano and Kaduna with its Don’t Just Think, Do campaign as the brand celebrated with devout Muslims observing the holy month of Ramadan.

The campaign, widely known for uniting Nigerians, has also toured Sokoto, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Kwara, among other states, to promote the core messages of the Ramadan – discipline, charity, piety, love, care and empathy.

Speaking during the mosque activation in Kaduna, Lipton Brand Manager, Damilola Dania stated that the campaign is an avenue for everyone to reach out and express love and appreciation for one another, no matter who they are, their religion or community.

“This initiative is urging us all to spread happiness by not just thinking but by also doing more. Lipton is saying we should all do good, join hands together and sow the seeds of joy, care and love in our communities.

“We feel this season is the perfect time to promote the campaign more, because of the values of Ramadan, which include charity and prayer.”

Bahir Halliru, the representative of the Chief Imam at the Sharada Mosque in Kano said:“I am happy that a brand like Lipton understands the significance of the holy month of Ramadan,” he said.

The Sultan ,Bello Mosque, Kaduna, the Chief Imam, Sheik Dr Muhammad Suleiman Adam said the campaign would add great value to all.