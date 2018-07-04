Kowa Party youth leader resigns

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—The National Youth Leader of KOWA Party, Jude Feranmi has resigned from his position.

He announced his resignation via his Twitter handle.

Feranmi, along with other young Nigerians, is set to launch a nationwide fundraising initiative to help aspiring young politicians fund their campaigns.

On the decision for his resignation, he said, “I am setting out on another important journey in pursuit of total service and impact to my country and my generation.”

“As we draw closer to the general elections in 2019, I believe it is important for our generation to understand the implications of the #NotTooYoungToRun Law and seize the opportunities that the law presents before we are sent into another 20 year cycle of failed leadership by children of the current political establishment who are our own peers. Now that the age barrier has been reduced, young people now have to come together to reduce the finance barrier which is deeply pronounced too.” he added.

Feranmi explained that it was important he alongside other young Nigerians took on the cause in order to raise new voices in the Nigerian parliament especially the House of Representatives.

“A few agree that while we need to change the leadership at the center in Aso Villa, we need much more importantly to change those who pretend to represent us in the National Assembly while they are representing their pockets and their own selfish interests,” he said.

According to him, the campaign tagged: #RaisingNewVoices campaign is an anti-establishment campaign that is geared towards changing the status quo by injecting into the National Assembly a new caucus of anti-establishment candidates who are competent, compassionate and proven leaders in their own right to raise the issues that young people care about. The candidates would be picked from new anti-establishment parties like KOWA, ANRP, YPP, ANN among others.

The #RaisingNewVoices will seek to fund the campaigns of young politicians who care about the issues that young people care about and attend to the topical issues that affect young people like Technology and Education.

This caucus of 25 House of Representatives candidates, spread across the six geo-political zones would be young Nigerians below 35 years of age and will be focusing on two categories of law reforms in the House – Sectoral Reforms which will include the Technology and Innovation Sector, The Education Sector and The Economy and Governance Reforms which will include Laws on Anti-Corruption, Meritocracy (Civil Service Reforms) and Lean Government.

“The campaign is hoping to persuade 200,000 well-meaning Nigerians to donate N5,000 each both from Nigeria and the Diaspora to raise N1 billion to finance the campaign,” he said.