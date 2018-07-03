Jigawa Pension System best in Nigeria, says Zamfara HoS

By Aliyu Dangida

Jigawa State and Local Governments Pension Scheme has been described as the best Pension Scheme in the country.

Zamfara State Head of Service, HoS, Alhaji Mujitapha Isah, made the observation when he led a delegation from the state to the office of the Jigiwa State Head of Service, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa on a study visit to the state.

He said the visit concerned the Pension Scheme model adopted by Jigawa State in the last 15 years, saying: “We are here to learn the positive pension policy of Jigawa State.”

Isah said Zamfara State wanted to borrow a leaf from Jigawa State using such model with a view to improving its pension scheme.

Responding, the Jigawa State HoS, Alhaji Tahir said the Jigawa State Contributory Pensions Scheme was initiated in 2003, going side-by-side the public service pensions system being paid directly from government revenues.

He explained that under the arrangement, “civil servants in the state contribute 8 per cent of their monthly basic salary, while the State Government contributes 17 per cent.

During the visit, the delegation visited the State and Local Governments Pension House where it was briefed about the activities of the scheme by the chairman of the board of trustees of the scheme, Alhaji Abdulaziz Abdulhamid.