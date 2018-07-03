Investing in communities critical to healthy living – Unilever

Unilever Nigeria Plc has emphasised on the importance of sustainable living, saying investing in communities is critical to promoting health and well-being.

Speaking, Sustainability Business Manager, Ghana and Nigeria, Ayodele Alabi, at Ken Ade Private School, Makoko, Lagos in commemoration of the Children’s Day celebration said: “As an organisation with a vision to make sustainable living commonplace, investing in communities around us through various social projects is what we do. Here in Makoko, we believe we can play a part in improving the health and well-being of the people who reside here, reducing environmental impact, and providing enhanced livelihood through our brands and operations.”

Alabi added that it is in demonstration of this, “we dedicated today to spend quality time with children in the community and educate them on the importance of general hygiene, while creating an atmosphere of fun and laughter.”

On her part, the Perfect City Manager, Customer Development, Unilever Nigeria, Nnenna Ikpeme said: “We are pleased to celebrate this day with children in this community.”

Over time, we have contributed to making the school environment a more conducive learning environment through the installation of a water station, construction of toilet facilities and building of a waste collection centre.”

Speaking on behalf of the principals of the schools in attendance, the Founder of Ken Ade Private School, Makoko, Bawo Ayeseminikan, said Unilever is a friend of the community.