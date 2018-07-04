Insurgency largely over in North East – Kashim Shetima

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – BORNO State Governor, Kashim Shetima, has said that the insurgency that has ravaged the state and other states in North East was largely over.



Governor Shetima who met behind closed-doors with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday said that when compared the present security situation in the state with the past, there was every need for celebrations.

Although, it was expected that the governor was at the State House to discuss the Monday protest staged by Police officers deployed to the state to curtail the insecurity in the area, he said the meeting was on the upcoming presidential visit as well as the Army Day celebration.

Recall that some Police Officers in Borno State had protested over the alleged non-payment of their allowances and non promotion by the Police authorities which affected vehicular movement and economic activities within the period the protest lasted.

But Governor Shetima told the State House correspondents in an interview that, “The meeting was on the upcoming presidential visit as well as the Army Day celebration.”

On the insecurity in the state, he said, “Well, the ongoing insurgency problem is largely over, we might be having some hiccups but when you compare the past with the present, we have every cause to celebrate.

“We have pockets of the insurgents in inlands around the Lake Chad and the Sambisa forest but when you juxtapose the sorry state of affairs three, four years ago and the current situation we are in, I think there is cause for celebration. There is no cause for alarm.”