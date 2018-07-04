Insecurity threatens 2019 elections—CAN

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—THE Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in the 17 Southern States has said that the insecurity pavading the country, particularly in the North Central zone, poses grave danger to the conduct of next year’s general elections.

It said with such situation, the conduct of the 2019 election is under serious jeopardy.

CAN spoke as reactions continue to trail the killing of over 200 residents of Plateau State by suspected herdsmen.

Secretary of the organisation, Dr. Joseph Ajujungwa, who spoke to newsmen in Enugu, said the Christian body was worried that several days after the attack, no concrete effort had been made towards arresting the perpetrators.

He said “CAN is saddened that many days after that avoidable massacre of innocent Nigerians in Plateau State, government is still telling the same old-fashioned stories.

“For every murderous act of these marauders, the Federal Government and the security agencies reeled out words of assurance that never yielded any fruit.

“We restate once again that the incessant, senseless and wicked killings going on in the Middle Belt and South-East is totally unacceptable to us.”