Ikpeazu supports campaign for women, girl child rights

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA — GOVERNOR Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has pledged his support for Abia women in their campaign against inhuman treatment of women and girl-child abuse in the society.

The governor said he would give full support to Abia women in their advocacy for the protection of the rights of women and children, especially the girl child.

Ikpeazu made the pledge in his office when he received a delegation of a coalition of Abia women led by his wife, Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu, on an advocacy visit, at the Government House, Umuahia.

Governor Ikpeazu promised to assent to all progressive legislations that protect the rights of women and the girl child whenever they get to his desk, even as he called on parents to be vigilant and monitor the activities of their children to prevent abuses by those entrusted in their care.

“It is dangerous to leave a girl child with people you can’t trust. A defiled child is a destabilized child. I enlist my support to this movement and all the legislations that protect our women and children against abuses will be assented to once they get to my table”, Ikpeazu assured.

The Governor however urged women to be more vigilant, saying that most reported cases of molestation of the girl child were as a result of carelessness on the part of the mothers.

On the request for more women to be given elective positions, Ikpeazu urged the women to rally round women whenever they come up for election and make bold statement through actions.

Earlier in her remarks, Mrs. Ikpeazu, explained that the women came to seek the support from the executive branch led by the Governor in the campaign embarked by the women against anomalies that militate against the well-being of women and the girl child.

She informed Governor iKpeazu that the coalition, which is made up of religious women group, academic women, bureaucrats, women lawyers, female politicians, business people, widows, human rights advocates, professional groups, women labour groups, senior citizens, as well as women leaders in communities and traditional institutions, had paid similar visits to the Legislative and Judicial arms.

“We had visited the house of Assembly, the Judiciary and the state police command on this mission to ensure that the rights of women and the girl child are respected.

“Our Advocacy visit to you today is part of a systematic effort at receiving commitment from stakeholders towards elimination of these right abuses”, she said.