IGP summoned to Aso Rock, meets Osinbajo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, Monday met with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo behind closed-doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



The meeting came on the heels of the protests in Maiduguri, Borno State, by some policemen over the alleged non-payment of their allowances.

He was seen leaving the Villa at about 2pm, but it was not clear if the IGP was summoned in respect of the Police protest or he decided on his own to brief Osinbajo of the development.

The meeting held inside the Vice-President’s office at a time President Muhammadu Buhari was attending the 31st Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Mauritania.

Idris did not speak with journalists at the end of the meeting.

The Presidency was yet to officially react in to tho development as at press time.