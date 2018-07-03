Ifeanyi, Paul Adefarasin to host singles’ forum 

THE founder of House on the Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin and his wife, Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin would convene an event for unmarried people to enable them to grasp the idea behind being married.

Titled Singles Talk, the event would hold on July 7, 2018, in Lagos at the House on the Rock Church.

‘’A statement by the church said: ‘’Being single in this part of the world can be quite a weight. It feels like living your life with a tag that reads “Something is wrong with me” because people constantly give you that why-are-you-not-yet-married look. Have you been there? Have you developed a phobia for weddings simply because you don’t want to be interrogated on when you are getting hooked?

‘’It’s impossible to fully grasp the idea behind marriage without deferring to the initiator and designer of the institution. What is the purpose of a man and woman coming together in holy matrimony? What are the ideal characteristics in choosing a spouse? Can you tell if you are ready? When are ready for marriage?

‘’ 10 am this Saturday at House On The Rock (The Rock Cathedral)Lekki, promises to be a great time at the Singles’ Meeting with Pastors Paul and IfeanyiAdefarasin. Armed with over 25 years of married life, they come with very instructive insights and a wealth of experience that every single person can glean from.

‘’In the words of Pastor IfeanyiAdefarasin, “Don’t come alone; bring your friends along too. Your story may be the catalyst for someone else’s upliftment”.