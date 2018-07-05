I refused APC leaders’ plea to betray Olusola — Fayose

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has revealed that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) mounted pressure on him to trade away the ticket given to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate, Professor Kolapo Olusola and support Dr. Kayode Fayemi of the APC in the July 14 governorship poll in the state. Fayose said he refused to yield to their pressure.

Fayose, who stated this during an interview on state radio and television in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday night, said, “They approached me to negotiate with them and trade away the ticket of Olusola to pave the way for the victory of Fayemi. They cited examples of leaders who have done that before and wished I do the same.

“But I bluntly told them that I would never do that. If others are doing it, I am not like them. I have integrity; I am Peter the Rock. I am set for another defeat of Fayemi and the APC. After Ekiti, we shall move to a higher level in Abuja. They said I am stubborn; I told them I am stubborn because I am a man with principles. Ekiti people know where I stand. I will not betray Ekiti people who love me and my party.”

The governor said that his party was set for the election and to record another resounding victory.

On the arrest and intimidation of teachers and supporters of the PDP, Fayose noted that such action was making the people of Ekiti to hate the APC and Fayemi the more.

The governor said the teachers were being harassed because of their resolve to vote Olusola and wondered if the people Fayemi wanted to govern were the ones being clamped into detention by the DSS. He urged the teachers, Okada operators, drivers, traders, artisans, youths, pensioners, and workers to remain resolute in their determination to vote Olusola.