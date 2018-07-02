Hoodlums attack man, British wife, daughter in Lagos.

By Esther Onyegbula

Gbengà Tonade and his British wife Mrs. Amy Riley -Tonade are still in shock after suspected hoodlums attacked them and their one year old daughter in Lagos.

Mrs. Amy Riley a British citizen residing in Birmingham West Midland in United Kingdom and the couple’s one year old daughter were visiting her husband Mr. Gbengà Tonade in Lagos but the happy moment the family was spending together turned sour when suspected hoodlums attacked them with dangerous weapon along Ladipo/Mushin Road in Lagos.

Mr. Tonade who is recovering from injuries inflicted on him by the hoodlums recalled that awful moment his family came face to face with death.

He said “My British wife and our one year old daughter came from United Kingdom to visit me. We went out to spend quality family time together but on our way back home, some men hoodlums armed with dangerous weapon such as cut to size gun and meat cleaver attempted to seize my wife Mrs. Amy Riley Tonade and our baby daughter she was carrying on her hands in a tricycle.

The hoodlums were saying “today is your doom day and today you have nowhere to run to” I pleaded with them to spare our lives but one of the hoodlums pulled out a meat cleaver to cut me but I quickly held on to it and struggled with him.

Another hoodlum hit me with an object on my neck but I refused to let go of the meat cleaver. One of the hoodlums shouted “Kill them, kill them if they don’t want to cooperate.

At this point my wife and daughter were screaming. Their shout attracted the attention of passers-by who came to our rescue. Seeing that they were unable to carry out their sinister motives against us, the hoodlums fled and left us alone. At this time, I had sustained a stiff neck and injuries.

My wife and daughter were rushed to the Genera Hospital at Isolo in Lagos. My wife and daughter were in shock and as soon as they were released from the hospital, my wife hurriedly took my daughter and they have since returned to United Kingdom while I am recuperating from the injuries after I was treated in the hospital